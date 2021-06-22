- Home
Toronto police reveal details of their largest-ever international drug bust
Investigation dubbed 'Project Brisa' netted 1,000 kg of drugs, 20 arrests, police say
Toronto police announced the results of what they say is their largest-ever "international drug takedown" on Tuesday morning.
Chief James Ramer held a news conference alongside representatives from the Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.
The six-month investigation, dubbed
Project Brisa, ended in the seizure of more than 1,000 kilograms of illicit drugs and the arrests of 20 people, according to Toronto police.
Ramer told reporters that the investigation started in November of last year, and the quantities of drugs seized are
frankly staggering.
The social cost that this amount of illicit drugs inflicts upon society is immeasurable, Ramer said.
Police say they believe drugs — cocaine and methamphetamine — originated in Mexico, and came up through the United States.
Tractor trailers with hydraulic traps were being used to smuggle drugs over the border, Ramer said. Not even X-ray was able to penetrate those traps, police say.
Collectively, 182 charges have been laid, investigators say. Two people are still outstanding.
