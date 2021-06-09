Mandatory hotel stays, 14-day quarantine period coming to an end for fully vaccinated Canadians

Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the government has a multi-step plan to lift border restrictions and will start to reveal some of the phases at a news conference at 12 p.m. ET.

Starting in early July as part of Phase 1, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will have to take a test upon entering the country and isolate at home until results are back. If the test is negative they will not have to keep isolating, said the sources.

As Radio-Canada previously reported, the government is also expected to announce fully vaccinated Canadians returning from overseas by air will no longer have to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine.

This relaxation applies only to Canadian citizens who have obtained both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and does not apply to tourists.

Sources speaking to CBC News say the plan is subject to change depending on the COVID-19 case counts.

One source stressed more details about lifting restrictions for the wider population are still coming.

On Feb. 22, the federal government started requiring all air travellers returning from non-essential trips abroad to isolate in federally mandated facilities for up to 72 hours while they await the results of polymerase chain reaction tests — commonly known as PCR tests — for COVID-19.

People arriving at land borders are required to take COVID-19 tests when they enter the country and again during their 14-day isolation period.

