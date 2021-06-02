UN calls on Canada to conduct 'prompt, exhaustive investigations' for residential school victims

Marta Hurtado, a spokesperson for the UN body, said the federal government must redouble its efforts to find the whereabouts of missing children in the wake of a preliminary investigation at the former Kamloops Residential School in B.C. that revealed 215 children were buried on the grounds.

Remains should be identified and forensic studies carried out to ensure proper identification of remains. Without this, healing is not possible, Hurtado said in a statement.

The UN said the shocking and painful Kamloops discovery should inspire Canada to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action, which included a section on missing children and burial information.

In their landmark 2015 report, the commissioners called for the establishment of a student death registry and an online registry of residential school cemeteries, among other recommendations to help communities document lost loved ones.

Hurtado said Canada must improve its residential school-related record-keeping to give families and Indigenous communities better access to documents relating to missing and deceased family members.

Murray Sinclair, the former chair of the TRC and a retired senator, has said as many as 6,000 children may have died at residential schools.

Poor record-keeping

On Wednesday, in an interview with CBC Radio's The Current, Sinclair said the number is likely much higher than that but, because record-keeping by the government and the various churches that administered these sites is so poor, it is difficult to know just how many children perished.

The Roman Catholic Church, in particular, has refused to release many of its residential school documents, citing privacy laws.

While other churches, like the Anglican and United churches, have apologized for their role in this system, Catholic leadership has so far only expressed sorrow.

After an exhaustive, six-year probe, the TRC found most of these children died from malnourishment or disease. Some children who attended the schools in the 1940s and '50s were also subjected to science experiments in which they were deprived of essential nutrients and dental care.

Residential schools were established in the 19th century and the last one closed in 1996.

Money to be distributed on 'urgent basis'

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said the government already earmarked some $33 million in its 2019 budget to implement the TRC's burial-related recommendations.

Little of that money has been spent so far, with $27 million of those funds still available to help Indigenous communities find and commemorate lost children.

Bennett said the money will be distributed on an urgent basis in partnership with the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and Indigenous communities that are interested in finding lost children.

During a debate on the Kamloops discovery in the House of Commons last night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged the support of the federal government to help in preserving grave sites and uncovering potentially more unmarked burial grounds at other former residential schools.

But he stressed the need for Indigenous communities to decide for themselves how they want to proceed. Indigenous Services Marc Miller echoed that sentiment during a press conference Wednesday, saying Ottawa is walking at the pace of communities.

I know people are eager to get answers about what we will do nationally. The reality is this is something that will be dictated to us by the communities that are affected, he said.

Miller said the government is intent on developing culturally appropriate protocols to honour the lost children.

John Paul Tasker (new window) · CBC News ·