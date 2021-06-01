Civilian system should investigate military misconduct claims for now, ex-judge says

Until it does, said former Supreme Court justice Morris Fish, the civilian criminal justice system should step in where it can to handle criminal cases in the military.

Fish's highly-anticipated report was delivered to Parliament this morning against the backdrop of an ongoing crisis of confidence in the armed forces brought on by a cascade of misconduct allegations involving senior leaders.

One of the major questions facing Fish in the course of his review was whether the military should continue to investigate allegations of sexual assault. Some system critics and assault survivors have said that only a truly independent agency can deal with victim's complaints and protect them from possible retribution within the chain of command.

While Fish's review said the military justice system needs to change, he said he doesn't believe the solution is to take the responsibility for criminal cases away from the military entirely.

I am not persuaded that Parliament should withdraw military jurisdiction over sexual assaults at this time, the retired judge wrote.

But Fish also suggested the military isn't ready to handle sexual assault cases at this time.

It would, in my view, be inappropriate for the military justice system to continue to investigate or prosecute alleged sexual assaults until it extends to all victims the protections afforded by the [Declaration of Victim's Rights], the report said.

The civilian authorities should, in the intervening period, exercise their own investigative and prosecutorial jurisdiction over alleged sexual assaults.

Fish said the military must implement of the Declaration of Victims Rights as soon as possible.

The declaration was incorporated into the latest overhaul of the military justice system two years ago but was never put into force.

The Department of National Defence has said it is still drawing up the regulations to support Bill C-77, two years after the legislation was passed.

Right now, an allegation of sexual misconduct can be dealt by an individual military unit on an internal basis. Fish said that has to change.

Except in the most minor cases and absent exceptional circumstances, allegations of sexual misconduct should be investigated by the military police and not by the units, his report said.

Murray Brewster (new window) · CBC News ·