Government extends flight ban from India, Pakistan until June 21

The previous 30-day ban, first imposed on April 22, was set to expire Saturday.

Minister of Transport is of the opinion it is necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public, said a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, to halt direct passenger air traffic from those countries.

The ban applies to direct flights from both countries. Passengers can still fly to Canada from India or Pakistan, but arrive in Canada via a third country. They will need to produce a negative result on a COVID-19 test taken at their last point of departure before being allowed to enter Canada.

All travellers arriving in Canada by land or air from any country have to show a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for two weeks; some exceptions are made for essential workers. Air passengers must quarantine for up to three days at an approved hotel while awaiting COVID-19 test results, and must test again 10 days after arriving.

Last week, Air Canada proactively extended the flight ban from India in anticipation of the government's announcement.

Cargo flights will still be permitted in order to maintain shipments of essential supplies, such as vaccines and personal protective equipment.

Philip Ling (new window) · CBC News ·