Nurse who insulted Joyce Echaquan asks family's forgiveness, tells inquest she was overworked

She was speaking Thursday at the coroner's inquest into the death of the 37-year-old Atikamekw woman.

The nurse's name is protected by a publication ban.

She was fired (new window) from the Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière in Joliette, Que., after the incident and testified about what happened at the coroner's inquest Thursday in Trois-Rivières, Que.

A Facebook live video Echaquan shared the morning of her death captured the nurse saying Echaquan was better off dead.

She called Echaquan a f--king idiot, asked her to stop fooling around, and said that the mother of seven was better at sleeping around than anything else.

Several times during her testimony, the nurse broke down and wept. She said she didn't recognize herself when she watched the video later.

I'm so sorry for what I said, she told the family, who silently sat in the courtroom.

That wasn't me, I want to apologize, I've always been a good nurse.

The family asked to have the video screened once more, in the presence of the nurse, despite having seen it the day before during the testimony of the other patient attendant who was in the video.

The nurse looked down, scratching her forehead, as it resounded through the courtroom.

Nurse describes difficult day

The witness described in detail how working conditions at the Joliette hospital had become increasingly difficult over the years.

She said the morning of Echaquan's death, Sept. 28., 2020, was no different. She had only seen Echaquan briefly in the hallway that morning and said the patient was calm.

Joyce Echaquan's husband, Carol Dubé, and family members want to know exactly how and why Echaquan died while in hospital last September. Photo: Facebook

At around 10:15 a.m., her colleague, a student nurse, asked her for help. Echaquan was screaming and banging her head against the wall.

Staff transferred her to a private room. Once she was there, the nurse said Echaquan co-operated and calmed down a bit, and was given five milligrams of Haldol — an anti-psychotic medication that is also used as a sedative.

The nurse left to attend to other patients. Shortly after, her colleague came to get her and said Echaquan had fallen on the floor.

As the nurse, aided by the student nurse, attended to Echaquan, the nurse testified that she was thinking why is she doing this; why doesn't she just let us help her.

From there, she started losing her patience. She said she was thinking she'd have to fill out an incident report, thought about all the paperwork that she had to do that day, and thought no one cares that we can never even have a break.

Coroner Géhane Kamel interrupted the witness to say she would not tolerate the excuse that people are overworked, while a crisis is happening in front of them.

There is a woman dying in front of you — because that's what is happening — and you're telling me you're thinking about your break and your incident report?

At the end of her testimony, the nurse apologized once again, addressing Echaquan's husband, Carol Dubé, directly.

Since it happened I've been thinking about it day and night. I'm asking for your forgiveness.

Nurses reportedly receive death threats

Kamel stopped the inquest proceedings Thursday morning after she was informed that the nurses who were caught on the video had received death threats since the beginning of the inquest.

The coroner is asking the public to remain calm.

Nobody is going to find a solution to this situation by wishing someone's death, Kamel said.

More than 550 people followed the proceedings online Thursday morning, causing the system to crash several times.

Echaquan's family and the Atikamekw First Nation have also asked that people remain peaceful as the inquest continues.

