Housing market slowed down in April, but average price still rising at record pace

The Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday the number of homes sold in April fell by 12.5 per cent compared to the previous month's level, which was the busiest month ever for Realtors.

The group that represents Canadian Realtors says sales were down in 85 per cent of all markets across the country, including just about everywhere in Ontario and British Columbia.

While housing markets across Canada remain very active, there is growing evidence that some of the extreme imbalances of the last year are beginning to unwind, which is what everyone wants to see happen, CREA chair Cliff Stevenson said.

Real estate has been on fire for the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed interest rates to record lows. That, coupled by Canadians being cooped up for months on end, has had the effect of making buyers willing to pay whatever it takes to get the home they want.

The housing market typically follows seasonal patterns, starting off the year slowly before heating up as the weather improves. By the end of the summer, sales tend to slow down as the school year begins, before cooling down to end the year again.

But the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020 threw those trends out the window. Sales cratered in March and April 2020 before exploding from May onward.

In any other year, sales would be higher in April compared to March, but March 2021 was the busiest month for real estate on record. So April's slowdown could mark a change in direction.

A relatively more 'reasonable' set of numbers in April 2021 looks both way up or way down depending on what crazy part of the last year you compare them to, CREA's chief economist Shaun Cathcart said, but the correct interpretation of those big numbers is that the April housing numbers came in somewhere in between those extremes, which is a good thing.

While the number of home sales is slowing, price gains are still eye-popping. The average price of a Canadian home that sold in April was $696,000, which is an increase of 41.9 per cent from the previous year's level.

CREA says the average price can be misleading, because it is skewed by sales in big markets such as Toronto and Vancouver, so it puts out another number, called the house price index, which adjusts for different markets and types of housing.

But even the HPI rose by 23.1 per cent, it's highest annual increase on record dating back to 2005.

