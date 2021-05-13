Families of victims of Ethiopian and Iranian air disasters will be able to get permanent residency

The new policy applies to close family members of victims who were Canadian citizens or permanent residents but who died aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

The policy also applies to victims who were foreign nationals but had already been deemed eligible on their Canadian permanent residence application.

It will allow those family members who are already in Canada to apply for permanent residency until May 11, 2022.

The government says it is also expanding an existing policy that allows certain family members of Flight 752 victims to receive temporary residence in Canada.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa international airport in March 2019. All 157 passengers were killed, including 18 Canadians and many others with ties to Canada.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down in January 2020 by Iranian military forces shortly after departing Tehran's airport during a period of heightened military tensions in the region, killing all 176 passengers, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

At the centre of these disasters are the grieving families, who need wide-ranging support from the Government of Canada, Mendicino said in a news release.

This new pathway to permanent residence is one of the ways we are helping families of Canadian victims cope, in the hope that they may build their lives in Canada.

