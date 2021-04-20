Rapid Housing Initiative aims to build 85 homes in seven northwestern Ontario Indigenous communities

The government is providing $21 million in funding for the project, which will see the homes built in:

Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation

Deer Lake First Nation

Eagle Lake First Nation

Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Mishkeegogamang First Nation

and Webequie First Nation.

The announcement was made last week by Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources.

The funding is coming as communities see increased levels of homelessness, and demand for housing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several of the communities released statements about the funding, outlining how many homes will be constructed.

In Eagle Lake, 10 modular housing units will be built, while five modular homes and 10 regular homes will be constructed in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

The funding will allow Mishkeegogamang First Nation to build five houses, while Webequie will see 14 new housing units — two four-plexes and one six-plex — constructed.

Webequie Chief Cornelius Wabasse said his community is receiving $3.7 million from the government, and is also contributing $415,000 of its own to the new housing units.

With this investment, we will be addressing overcrowding for at least 14 families in our community and helping the most vulnerable especially at this time of the global pandemic, Wabasse said in a statement. They will be in their much needed homes by this fall.

CBC News