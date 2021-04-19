Canada, Saskatchewan, Saskatoon invest $100 million in green infrastructure

A press release from Infrastructure Canada said that the green infrastructure projects include upgrades to drinking water and wastewater systems, improvements to solid waste management, sidewalk expansion and a new solar power plant.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said that this investment comes at a crucial time to help drive the city’s economic recovery.

Our community is very grateful for this support from both the Federal and Provincial Governments, Clark said in a statement. These projects will improve our core infrastructure and ability to provide services, help make Saskatoon build towards a more sustainable lower-carbon future, and promote more health and activity for families.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, left, and city councillors at City Hall in Saskatoon in January 2017. Clark said that the over $100 million investment comes at a crucial time to help drive the city’s economic recovery. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Liam Richards

Three of the projects will be funded through Canada’s COVID-19 Resilience Stream, which is a fund that was created by the federal government for pandemic-related projects. One of these projects includes enhancing the Meewasin trail network by adding new trails, benches, picnic tables and interpretive signage to increase its capacity and accessibility.

Chair of the Meewasin Valley Authority Board of Directors Colin Tennent said the Meewasin recorded almost two million visits in 2020 and saw increased demand during the pandemic.

The planned enhancements are invaluable outdoor spaces where community members and future visitors can stay active, learn about the environment, and experience nature that supports physical and mental wellbeing, Tennent added.

According to the press release, the Canadian government is investing over $41.1 million to the 11 projects, the Saskatchewan government is providing more than $34.3 million to the projects, and the city of Saskatoon is giving $25.8 million to support seven projects.

Through our collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners, we are funding important infrastructure projects in Saskatoon, said Jim Carr, Canada’s special representative for the Prairies. The funding announced today will help communities build back better, create jobs, and build cleaner, more inclusive communities.

RCI - Vincenzo Morello (new window)