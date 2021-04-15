Government House Leader calls for investigation into leaked photo of naked Liberal MP

William Amos, who represents the western Quebec riding of Pontiac, appeared on screen without clothes moving around his office. Amos appeared on a video feed that only MPs and House of Commons staff can see, separate from the public-facing ParlVu video system.

A screen shot, which was shared with CBC and other media outlets, shows Amos standing without clothes in what appears to be an office with Canadian and Quebec flags in the background. He is holding something that blocks the view of his genitals.

This morning, Pablo Rodriguez raised a point of order calling the leak an act of callous disrespect and asked Speaker of the House Anthony Rota to investigate.

WATCH | Liberals call out 'mean-spirited' and possibly 'criminal' photograph of MP:

I would like to say that the conduct of the person who took the screen shot is not only extremely unfortunate but it is mean spirited and life changing for one of our colleagues, Rodriguez said.

"Taking a photo of someone who is changing clothes and in the nude and sharing it without their consent could very well be criminal.

"Are we really at a point in our politics where it is acceptable to try and destroy the reputation and humiliate a colleague because someone finds a very unfortunate error and unintentional mistake to be funny. Our politics has taken a very dark and destructive turn if this is the case."

Rodriguez is asking Rota to launch an investigation to determine who took the photos so the House can decide the appropriate action to take.

The speaker said he would take the request under advisement and report back.

In a statement Wednesday, Amos said the incident was the result of an unfortunate error.

My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake, and it won't happen again, Amos said.

Bloc Québécois MP Claude DeBellefeuille raised the issue in a point of order with the Speaker of the House of Commons following question period.

WATCH | Liberal MP apologizes after he was caught on camera naked

Mr. Speaker, as you know, since the beginning of the pandemic we have tried to emphasize the importance of respecting decorum and the dress code here in the House. I think that today we have set a new record, DeBellefeuille said in French.

"We have seen a member during question period improperly dressed. That is, unclothed. So perhaps remind the members, especially the male members, that suits and ties are appropriate but also a shirt, underpants and pants.

We have seen that the member was in very good shape, but I think this member should be reminded of what is appropriate and to control his camera.

Parliament has been operating in a hybrid form since May (new window) of last year because the physical-distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic forced a reduction in the number of politicians and staff working in person in the Commons. Most MPs have been participating in proceedings virtually via Zoom since then, and only a small number have been attending in person.

Catharine Tunney (new window) · CBC News