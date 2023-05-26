  •  
Une fusillade éclate près d’une école de Brampton

Le logo de la police régionale de Peel.

La police régionale de Peel enquête sur une fusillade survenue à Brampton vendredi matin. (Photo d'archives)

Photo : Radio-Canada / CBC

Radio-Canada

La police régionale de Peel affirme qu’un jeune pourrait avoir été touché par balle près de l’intersection de la promenade Central Park et du boulevard Grenoble, à Brampton.

Neuf écoles du secteur sont en confinement par mesure de sécurité.

Il s'agit des écoles suivantes :

  • Grenoble Public Elementary School
  • Greenbriar Public Elementary School
  • Goldcrest Public Elementary School
  • Holy Name of Mary Catholic Secondary School
  • St. Thomas Aquinas
  • St. Jean Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School
  • Judith Nyman Public Secondary School
  • Chinguacousy Public Secondary School
  • Williams Parkway Public Elementary School

Plus de détails suivront.

