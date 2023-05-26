Une fusillade éclate près d’une école de Brampton
La police régionale de Peel affirme qu’un jeune pourrait avoir été touché par balle près de l’intersection de la promenade Central Park et du boulevard Grenoble, à Brampton.
Neuf écoles du secteur sont en confinement par mesure de sécurité.
Il s'agit des écoles suivantes :
- Grenoble Public Elementary School
- Greenbriar Public Elementary School
- Goldcrest Public Elementary School
- Holy Name of Mary Catholic Secondary School
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- St. Jean Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School
- Judith Nyman Public Secondary School
- Chinguacousy Public Secondary School
- Williams Parkway Public Elementary School
Plus de détails suivront.