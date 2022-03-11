Buddy Guy, Emmylou Harris et Pink Martini en tête d’affiche du Jazzfest d’Ottawa

Pour célébrer ce retour, le festival a réussi à mettre la main sur Buddy Guy, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Emmylou Harris et les Red Dirt Boys, le Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra avec Wynton Marsalis et Lucinda Williams.

Parmi les autres invités de renom, on retrouve Pink Martini et China Forbes, les Punch Brothers et le Louis Cole Big Band en tête d'affiche.

Le festival se déroulera du 24 juin au 3 juillet au parc de la Confédération tout près de la rue Elgin et de l'avenue Laurier.

Les laissez-passer sont maintenant en vente. Les billets seront disponibles à partir de début avril.

Programmation

24 juin

Punch Brothers

Busty and the Bass

Jocelyn Gould

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Jochen Rueckert Quartet

Elizabeth Shepherd & Michael Occhipinti (ES:MO)

Jessica Moss

Busty and the bass, de passage au festival de jazz en 2018. Photo : Radio-Canada

25 juin

Charles Lloyd Quartet ft. Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott

Holly Cole

Amanda Tosoff Words Project ft. Emilie-Claire Barlow

Youn Sun Nah

Under the Surface

François Bourassa Quartet

26 juin

Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

Jacques Kuba Séguin: MiGRATIONS

Tim Berne Quartet, with Gregg Belisle-Chi, Aurora Nealand and Nasheet Waits

Marc Copland

27 juin

Cha Wa

Blind Boys of Alabama

Joel Frahm Trio

Roddy Ellias Free Spirit Ensemble ft. Kellylee Evans

Le groupe Blind Boys of Alabama se produira sur scène le 27 juin 2022. Photo : Getty Images / Photo by Jana Birchum

28 juin

Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys

Lucinda Williams

Esperanza Spalding with the NACO

CODE Quartet: Genealogy

Amendola vs. Blades with Skerik and Cyro Baptista

Julian Lage Trio avec Scott Colley & Dave King

Sam Gendel

Lina Allemano Four

Barnyard Drama avec Christine Duncan, Jean Martin and Bernard Falaise

29 juin

The Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Louis Cole Big Band

Cory Wong

Les Filles de Illighadad

Meshell Ndegeocello

Andy Milne & Unison

GEORGE

Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes

Alex Goodman Quartet

Le trompettiste lauréat du prix Pulitzer Wynton Marsalis joue le mercredi 29 juin. (Archives)

30 juin

Buddy Guy

Lido Pimienta

Cory Henry

JW-Jones Big Band

Theo Bleckmann MIXTAPE

Michael Winograd

Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio

2 juillet

Pink Martini et China Forbes

Corinne Bailey Rae

Tara Kannangara

Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom

Tord Gustafson

Chet Doxas Trio

Gordon Grdina's Nomad Trio

François Houle RECODER 4et

3 juillet