Buddy Guy, Emmylou Harris et Pink Martini en tête d’affiche du Jazzfest d’Ottawa
Le Festival de jazz d'Ottawa est heureux de revenir au parc de la Confédération cet été après quatre ans. Les deux années de pandémie et les deux autres années de rénovation du parc avaient compliqué les choses.
Pour célébrer ce retour, le festival a réussi à mettre la main sur Buddy Guy, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Emmylou Harris et les Red Dirt Boys, le Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra avec Wynton Marsalis et Lucinda Williams.
Parmi les autres invités de renom, on retrouve Pink Martini et China Forbes, les Punch Brothers et le Louis Cole Big Band en tête d'affiche.
Le festival se déroulera du 24 juin au 3 juillet au parc de la Confédération tout près de la rue Elgin et de l'avenue Laurier.
Les laissez-passer sont maintenant en vente. Les billets seront disponibles à partir de début avril.
Programmation
24 juin
- Punch Brothers
- Busty and the Bass
- Jocelyn Gould
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Jochen Rueckert Quartet
- Elizabeth Shepherd & Michael Occhipinti (ES:MO)
- Jessica Moss
25 juin
- Charles Lloyd Quartet ft. Bill Frisell, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott
- Holly Cole
- Amanda Tosoff Words Project ft. Emilie-Claire Barlow
- Youn Sun Nah
- Under the Surface
- François Bourassa Quartet
26 juin
- Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble
- Jacques Kuba Séguin: MiGRATIONS
- Tim Berne Quartet, with Gregg Belisle-Chi, Aurora Nealand and Nasheet Waits
- Marc Copland
27 juin
- Cha Wa
- Blind Boys of Alabama
- Joel Frahm Trio
- Roddy Ellias Free Spirit Ensemble ft. Kellylee Evans
28 juin
- Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys
- Lucinda Williams
- Esperanza Spalding with the NACO
- CODE Quartet: Genealogy
- Amendola vs. Blades with Skerik and Cyro Baptista
- Julian Lage Trio avec Scott Colley & Dave King
- Sam Gendel
- Lina Allemano Four
- Barnyard Drama avec Christine Duncan, Jean Martin and Bernard Falaise
29 juin
- The Jazz at Lincoln Centre Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
- Louis Cole Big Band
- Cory Wong
- Les Filles de Illighadad
- Meshell Ndegeocello
- Andy Milne & Unison
- GEORGE
- Peter Hum's Ordinary Heroes
- Alex Goodman Quartet
30 juin
- Buddy Guy
- Lido Pimienta
- Cory Henry
- JW-Jones Big Band
- Theo Bleckmann MIXTAPE
- Michael Winograd
- Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio
2 juillet
- Pink Martini et China Forbes
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Tara Kannangara
- Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom
- Tord Gustafson
- Chet Doxas Trio
- Gordon Grdina's Nomad Trio
- François Houle RECODER 4et
3 juillet
- Ghost-Note
- Laila Biali