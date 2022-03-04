  •  
Guardians of the Galaxy, d’Eidos Montréal, nommé deux fois aux prix BAFTA

Des personnages se tiennent debout.

Le jeu montréalais « Guardians of the Galaxy » est sorti le 26 octobre 2021.

Photo : Eidos Montréal

Radio-Canada

Le jeu phare Guardians of the Galaxy du studio montréalais Eidos brille une fois de plus à l’international, récoltant deux nominations, cette fois-ci aux prix des jeux vidéo remis par l'Académie britannique des arts du film et de la télévision (BAFTA).

Le groupe de superhéros tel qu’imaginé par Eidos Montréal (Square Enix) tentera d’obtenir la palme de la meilleure réalisation audio et celle du meilleur récit. Il affrontera dans ces deux catégories de grands titres, dont Deathloop et Returnal.

Guardians of the Galaxy n’en est pas à ses premiers honneurs, le titre ayant remporté le prix de la meilleure narration aux Game Awards, les Oscars du jeu vidéo, qui se tenaient le 10 décembre dernier à Los Angeles. Le jeu était aussi en lice dans les catégories du meilleur jeu d’action-aventure, de la meilleure innovation en accessibilité et de la meilleure trame sonore et musique.

Conçu à Toronto, le jeu vidéo Far Cry 6, d’Ubisoft, est nommé pour la meilleure musique.

Le jeu vancouvérois Chicory: A Colorful Tale, du studio indépendant Greg Lobanov, obtient deux nominations, soit pour le meilleur jeu familial et le meilleur jeu au-delà du divertissement.

It Takes Two, toujours en tête

Le jeu coopératif It Takes Two, de Hazelight Studios et Electronic Arts, couronné lors des Games Awards en décembre, part favori aux prix BAFTA des jeux vidéo, avec huit nominations, côte à côte avec le titre de science-fiction Returnal de Housemarque et Sony.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, sélectionné sept fois, les suit de près, de même que Psychonauts 2 et Forza Horizon 5, avec leurs six nominations chacun.

Au total, ce sont 39 jeux qui s’affronteront dans les 16 catégories des prix BAFTA des jeux vidéo le 7 avril prochain au Queen Elizabeth Hall de Londres. La cérémonie sera diffusée en direct sur Twitch.

La liste complète :

Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab Llc/Ember Lab Llc

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Réalisation artistique

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom/Capcom

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Réalisation audio

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Meilleur jeu

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jeu britannique

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital

Fights in Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter/Mode7

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Overboard! – Inkle/ Inkle

Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury

Premier jeu

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

Eastward – Pixpil/Chucklefish

The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller

Maquette – Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive

Toem – Something We Made/ Something We Made

Évolution

Among Us – Innersloth/Innersloth

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Za/Um/Za/Um

Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games/Hello Games

Famille

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Mario Party Superstars – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games

Au-delà du divertissement

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games/Plug In Digital

Before Your Eyes – Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji

Game Builder Garage – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Game Design

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Multijoueur

Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Hell Let Loose – Black Matter/Team17

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Musique

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Récit

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games Original Property

Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks

