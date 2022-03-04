Guardians of the Galaxy, d’Eidos Montréal, nommé deux fois aux prix BAFTA

Le jeu phare Guardians of the Galaxy du studio montréalais Eidos brille une fois de plus à l’international, récoltant deux nominations, cette fois-ci aux prix des jeux vidéo remis par l'Académie britannique des arts du film et de la télévision (BAFTA).

Le groupe de superhéros tel qu’imaginé par Eidos Montréal (Square Enix) tentera d’obtenir la palme de la meilleure réalisation audio et celle du meilleur récit. Il affrontera dans ces deux catégories de grands titres, dont Deathloop et Returnal.

Guardians of the Galaxy n’en est pas à ses premiers honneurs, le titre ayant remporté le prix de la meilleure narration aux Game Awards, les Oscars du jeu vidéo, qui se tenaient le 10 décembre dernier à Los Angeles. Le jeu était aussi en lice dans les catégories du meilleur jeu d’action-aventure, de la meilleure innovation en accessibilité et de la meilleure trame sonore et musique.

Conçu à Toronto, le jeu vidéo Far Cry 6, d’Ubisoft, est nommé pour la meilleure musique.

Le jeu vancouvérois Chicory: A Colorful Tale, du studio indépendant Greg Lobanov, obtient deux nominations, soit pour le meilleur jeu familial et le meilleur jeu au-delà du divertissement.

It Takes Two, toujours en tête

Le jeu coopératif It Takes Two, de Hazelight Studios et Electronic Arts, couronné lors des Games Awards en décembre, part favori aux prix BAFTA des jeux vidéo, avec huit nominations, côte à côte avec le titre de science-fiction Returnal de Housemarque et Sony.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, sélectionné sept fois, les suit de près, de même que Psychonauts 2 et Forza Horizon 5, avec leurs six nominations chacun.

Au total, ce sont 39 jeux qui s’affronteront dans les 16 catégories des prix BAFTA des jeux vidéo le 7 avril prochain au Queen Elizabeth Hall de Londres. La cérémonie sera diffusée en direct sur Twitch.