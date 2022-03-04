Guardians of the Galaxy, d’Eidos Montréal, nommé deux fois aux prix BAFTA
Le jeu phare Guardians of the Galaxy du studio montréalais Eidos brille une fois de plus à l’international, récoltant deux nominations, cette fois-ci aux prix des jeux vidéo remis par l'Académie britannique des arts du film et de la télévision (BAFTA).
Le groupe de superhéros tel qu’imaginé par Eidos Montréal (Square Enix) tentera d’obtenir la palme de la meilleure réalisation audio et celle du meilleur récit. Il affrontera dans ces deux catégories de grands titres, dont Deathloop et Returnal.
Guardians of the Galaxy n’en est pas à ses premiers honneurs, le titre ayant remporté le prix de la meilleure narration aux Game Awards, les Oscars du jeu vidéo, qui se tenaient le 10 décembre dernier à Los Angeles. Le jeu était aussi en lice dans les catégories du meilleur jeu d’action-aventure, de la meilleure innovation en accessibilité et de la meilleure trame sonore et musique.
Conçu à Toronto, le jeu vidéo Far Cry 6, d’Ubisoft, est nommé pour la meilleure musique.
Le jeu vancouvérois Chicory: A Colorful Tale, du studio indépendant Greg Lobanov, obtient deux nominations, soit pour le meilleur jeu familial et le meilleur jeu au-delà du divertissement.
It Takes Two, toujours en tête
Le jeu coopératif It Takes Two, de Hazelight Studios et Electronic Arts, couronné lors des Games Awards en décembre, part favori aux prix BAFTA des jeux vidéo, avec huit nominations, côte à côte avec le titre de science-fiction Returnal de Housemarque et Sony.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, sélectionné sept fois, les suit de près, de même que Psychonauts 2 et Forza Horizon 5, avec leurs six nominations chacun.
Au total, ce sont 39 jeux qui s’affronteront dans les 16 catégories des prix BAFTA des jeux vidéo le 7 avril prochain au Queen Elizabeth Hall de Londres. La cérémonie sera diffusée en direct sur Twitch.
La liste complète :
Animation
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab Llc/Ember Lab Llc
Life Is Strange: True Colors – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Réalisation artistique
The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village – Capcom/Capcom
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Réalisation audio
The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Meilleur jeu
Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Jeu britannique
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital
Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
Fights in Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter/Mode7
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Overboard! – Inkle/ Inkle
Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury
Premier jeu
The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
Eastward – Pixpil/Chucklefish
The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller
Maquette – Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive
Toem – Something We Made/ Something We Made
Évolution
Among Us – Innersloth/Innersloth
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Za/Um/Za/Um
Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly
No Man’s Sky – Hello Games/Hello Games
Famille
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital
Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Mario Party Superstars – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games
Au-delà du divertissement
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games/Plug In Digital
Before Your Eyes – Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games
Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
Game Builder Garage – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Game Design
Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Multijoueur
Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
Hell Let Loose – Black Matter/Team17
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Musique
Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Récit
It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Life Is Strange: True Colors – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games Original Property
Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks