Opération policière importante sur l’île Manitoulin

Un véhicule de police de l'Ontario

La Police provinciale de l'Ontario (O.P.P) avise le public d'éviter le secteur nord-est de Gore Bay.

Photo :  CBC / Samantha Samson

Radio-Canada

Au moins un policier a été gravement blessé lors d'une opération policière d’envergure à Gore Bay, sur l’île Manitoulin.

De nombreux agents sont présents au nord-est de Gore Bay près de la route Scotland pour enquêter sur un évènement important, indique la Police provinciale de l'Ontario (PPO) sur Twitter.

Le commissaire de la PPO, Thomas Carrique, a indiqué sur Twitter qu’un policier a été gravement blessé et que l’enquête est toujours en cours.

L'Association de la Police provinciale de l'Ontario (APPO) précise pour sa part sur Twitter que le policier a été atteint par balle dans l'exercice de ses fonctions.

La police demande au public de se tenir éloigné, et fournira une mise à jour sous peu.

Plus de détails à venir...

