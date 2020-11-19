Opération policière importante sur l’île Manitoulin
Au moins un policier a été gravement blessé lors d'une opération policière d’envergure à Gore Bay, sur l’île Manitoulin.
De nombreux agents sont présents au nord-est de Gore Bay près de la route Scotland pour enquêter sur un évènement important, indique la Police provinciale de l'Ontario (PPO) sur Twitter.
Le commissaire de la PPO, Thomas Carrique, a indiqué sur Twitter qu’un policier a été gravement blessé et que l’enquête est toujours en cours.
A 28 year #OPP veteran has been critically injured in an ongoing situation on #Manitoulin @OPP_NER. Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer and their family, while we continue to investigate the occurrence.— Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020
L'Association de la Police provinciale de l'Ontario (APPO) précise pour sa part sur Twitter que le policier a été atteint par balle dans l'exercice de ses fonctions.
Our thoughts are with our critically injured OPP officer, who has been shot on duty, their family and friends, and all of our members and first responders who are dealing with this incident on Manitoulin Island today. We will update condition of the officer as soon as we know. https://t.co/KN9jqeikKe— OPP Association (@OPPAssociation) November 19, 2020
La police demande au public de se tenir éloigné, et fournira une mise à jour sous peu.
Plus de détails à venir...