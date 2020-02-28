A Tribe Called Red lance une chanson en soutien à la nation wet’suwet’en
Le duo A Tribe Called Red
Photo : Radio-Canada / Vanessa Heins
A Tribe Called Red a lancé la pièce Land Back en soutien aux manifestations menées par les nations autochtones s’opposant à la construction du gazoduc Coastal GasLink.
Selon le groupe canadien de musique électronique, cette chanson se veut un hommage à l'utilisation de la musique comme manière de promouvoir l'unité. Le duo veut aussi aider à donner une voix à ceux et celles qui n’en ont pas.
Réalisée en collaboration avec Boogey the Beat et Chippewa Travellers, la pièce est offerte gratuitement sur la page SoundCloud du groupe A Tribe Called Red.
Les artistes indiquent que la chanson peut être utilisée par quiconque souhaite promouvoir la souveraineté des terres autochtones ou entamer
une véritable discussion entre les nations autochtones de Turtle Island [l’Amérique du Nord] et les colonisateurs canadiens.
Gagnant de trois prix Juno, le duo a ajouté que le don de sa chanson avait été inspiré par l’artiste multidisciplinaire autochtone Whess Harman, qui a créé plusieurs œuvres visant à encourager le mouvement de revendication des terres autochtones.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Mussi cho, @atribecalledred Bear and Tim (edit: AND JOSHUA) for being such patient and supportive folks to work with; it's always been such a pleasure to hang out whenever our work trajectories have allowed <3 . I’m so grateful to see support from our ndn famous (😋) relatives, especially when that clout comes from such a genuine and positive force. . At the blockades we've had a lot of conversation about tone. The movement is not a party; through these last weeks I’ve been seeing family from home thrown to the ground, dragged away in the snow and dark. I’ve been there in person, witnessing our kin and loved ones arrested at Clark and Hastings. I’ve witnessed the incredible presence and power of the youth occupying, now for the second time, the steps of BC Legislature. Indigenous people and our allies have been stepping up across this country, meeting their obligations and living as their most honest selves. . But we also deserve moments of relief in our gifts to one another. This is for us. We all play to our best strengths and gifting a song is no small thing. I’ve seen people step up in every way that they can, whether it be from offering places to recharge, rides, printing, art, music, organizing, phone bills, soup drop-offs, supply donations, legal observers, deescalating, writing; there are so many ways to help. We have the heart and intelligence to get through this; the colonial gov’ts are faced with a spiritual reckoning. Eventually they’ll recognize that. This is not the battle of dollars and cents that they think it is. . https://youtu.be/67F7WbcTQKA . LAST: I just got another email notification say that the patches delivery date will be pushed back again due to the delays with the blockades (eeeeey) and transport issues in China due to the efforts to keep the corona virus under control. Will post a heads up when they are available again, don’t worry and remember; you don’t need a patch to be a part of our crew on the front lines <3 . #wetsuwetenstrong #defendtheyintah #RCMPoftheyintah #shutdowncanada
Le groupe a précisé que Whess Harman avait conçu l’écusson « Land Back » qui figure sur la pochette de la chanson. L’écusson a été mis en vente dans le but amasser de l’argent pour soutenir le campement Unist'ot'en, installé à proximité du site de construction du gazoduc.
À lire aussi :
- Wet'suet'en : l'artiste Chloloula revient sur le succès de sa bédé sur les autochtones
- Tensions vives entre Coastal GasLink et les Wet'suwet'en
- La GRC arrête 14 personnes au campement antigazoduc de la nation Wet'suwet'en
- Première journée de négociations avec les Wet'suwet'en « productive », selon les ministres
- Protestations autochtones : les médias ont-ils l'heure juste?
- Crise autochtone : le politique a-t-il fait défaut?