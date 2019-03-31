Prix Écrans canadiens 2019 : Catherine Léger remporte le meilleur scénario original pour Charlotte a du fun

Pour ses meilleures recettes au guichet dans l'ensemble du pays, 1991 s'est vu remettre le prix Écran d'or pour un long métrage.

Geneviève Dulude-De Celles est quant à elle repartie avec le prix du meilleure premier film John Dunning pour Une colonie.

Le réalisateur montréalais Kevin Tierney, qui est mort il y a un peu moins d'un an, a reçu le prix Hommage du conseil d’administration de l’Académie. C'est son fils, le réalisateur Jacob Tierney, qui est venu chercher le prix honorifique. « Mon père n'aurait pas été choqué de recevoir ce prix. [...]. Il aurait sans doute dit : ''Merci d'attendre que je sois mort pour me le remettre'' », a dit avec humour Jacob Tierney.

Le Gala des prix Écrans canadiens a lieu ce soir à 20 h.

Prix remis dimanche après-midi

Prix Écran d’Or pour un long métrage

1991, Ricardo Trogi

Prix Hommage du conseil d’administration de l’Académie

Prix remis à Kevin Tierney

Meilleur scénario original



Philippe Lesage,

Guillaume Lemans, Jimmy Bemon, Mathieu Delozier,

Renée Beaulieu,

Marc Bisaillon,

GenèseDans la brumeLes salopes ou le sucre naturel de la peauL'Amour

Prix du meilleur premier film John Dunning

Une colonie, Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Chien de garde, Sophie Dupuis

Firecrackers, Jasmin Mozaffari

Le nid, David Paradis

Touched, Karl R. Hearne

Interprétation féminine dans un rôle de soutien

Irlande Côté, Une colonie

Kate Moyer, Our House

Romane Denis, Charlotte a du fun

Sarah Gadon, La grande noirceur

Anna Lambe, The Grizzlies

Interprétation masculine dans un rôle de soutien

Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Une colonie

Paul Ahmarani, Genèse

Michel Robin, Dans la brume

Richard Clarkin, The Drawer Boy

Paul Doucet, L'Amour

Meilleures images dans un long métrage documentaire

Matthieu Rytz, Anote's Ark

Nicholas de Pencier, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Nicolas Canniccioni, Premières armes

Étienne Roussy, L'Autre Rio

Christy Garland, What Walaa Wants

Meilleur montage

Simone Smith, Firecrackers

Elric Robichon, À tous ceux qui ne me lisent pas

Jules Saulnier, Sashinka

Richard Comeau, Stockholm

Arthur Tarnowski, Nicolas Chaudeurge, The Hummingbird Project

Meilleur montage dans un long métrage documentaire

Dave Kazala, Dolphin Man

Rich Williamson, Take Light

La Part du diable, Michel Giroux

Transformer, Michael Aaglund

What Walaa Wants, Graeme Ring

Meilleures images

Sara Mishara, Allure

Ian Lagarde, À tous ceux qui ne me lisent pas

Daniel Grant, Octavio is Dead!

Sara Mishara, La grande noirceur

Paul Sarossy, The Padre

Meilleur court métrage documentaire

Bonfires, Martin Bureau

My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes, Charlie Tyrell

On My Way Out: The Secret Life of Nani and Popi, Barry Avrich, Howie Mandel, Brandon Gross, Skyler Gross

Prince's Tale, Jamie Miller

Voices Of Kidnapping, Ryan McKenna, Becca Blackwood

Meilleurs costumes

Eugénie Clermont, Une colonie

Mara Zigler, Firecrackers

Hanna Puley, Octavio is Dead!

Lea Carlson, Stockholm

Patricia McNeil, La grande noirceur

Meilleurs maquillages

Daniel Jacob, 1991

Renée Chan, Love Jacked

François Quilichini, Dans la brume

Johanne Paiement, Charlotte a du fun

Peggy Kyriakidou, Stockholm

Anne Moralis, André Duval, The Hummingbird Project

Meilleures coiffures

Daniel Jacob, 1991

Renée Chan, Love Jacked

Johanne Paiement, Charlotte a du fun

Peggy Kyriakidou, Stockholm

Anne Moralis, André Duval, The Hummingbird Project

Meilleurs effets visuels

Jean-François Talbot, Jean-Pierre Boies, 1991

Benoit Brière, Bruno Maillard, Dans la brume

Brian Huynh, William Chang, Chris Van Dyck, Michelle Kee, Our House

Fredrik Nord, Robert Crowther, Stockholm

Philippe Frère, Véronique Dessard, Loïc Poës, Stéphane Thibert, The Hummingbird Project

Meilleur son d’ensemble

Michel Lecoufle, Sylvain Brassard, 1991

Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Cory Rizos, Antoine Deflandre, Dans la brume

Gilles Corbeil, Stéphane Bergeron, La disparition des lucioles

Philippe Lavigne, Normand Lapierre, The Hummingbird Project

Stéphane Barsalou, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, L'Amour

Meilleur montage sonore

Martin Pinsonnault, Anton Fischlin, Thomas Brodeur, Dans la brume

Stéphane Bergeron, Guy Francoeur, Antoine Morin, Guy Pelletier, Simon Pelletier, Thibaut Quinchon, Christian Rivest, La course des tuques

Lee Walpole, Thomas Huhn, Tom Van Heesch, Stockholm

Frederic Cloutier, La grande noirceur

Louis Desparois, Le nid

Meilleur court métrage de fiction

Fauve, Jérémy Comte, Maria Gracia Turgeon, Evren Boisjoli

For Nonna Anna, Luis De Filippis

Mahalia Melts in the Rain, Emilie Mannering, Carmine Pierre-Dufour, Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering

The Colour of Your Lips, Annick Blanc, Maria Gracia Turgeon

The Fish & the Sea, Phillip Thomas, Spencer Foley

Meilleure adaptation Original

Sharon Lewis, Brown Girl Begins

Nathan Parker, Our House

Paul Risacher, Claude Landry, Maxime Landry, La course des tuques

Robert Budreau, Stockholm

Arturo Pérez Torres, The Drawer Boy

Meilleure musique originale

Olivier Alary, Allure

Naren Chandavarkar, Benedict Taylor, Black Kite

Philippe Brault, La disparition des lucioles

Yves Gourmeur, The Hummingbird Project

alaska B, Through Black Spruce

Meilleure chanson originale

Sook-Yin Lee, Adam Litovitz, Alia O'Brien, Octavio is Dead!, « Ghost of Love (Onakabazien Remix) »

Jean-Sébastien Williams, Sashinka, « Help is on the Way »

Dan General, Thomas Lambe, Adam Tanuyak, The Grizzlies, « Trials »

Meilleur court métrage d’animation

Une visite, Parissa Mohit

Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine, Michael Fukushima

Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes), Amanda Strong

Caterpillarplasty, David Barlow-Krelina, Jelena Popović

Le Sujet, Patrick Bouchard, Julie Roy