Prix Écrans canadiens 2019 : Catherine Léger remporte le meilleur scénario original pour Charlotte a du fun
L'avant-gala des prix Écrans canadiens a couronné l'autrice Catherine Léger pour le scénario de Charlotte a du fun, un film réalisé par Sophie Lorain. Un prix honorifique posthume a également été remis au réalisateur québécois Kevin Tierney, producteur et coscénariste de Bon cop, bad cop, pour sa contribution exceptionnelle au cinéma canadien.
Pour ses meilleures recettes au guichet dans l'ensemble du pays, 1991 s'est vu remettre le prix Écran d'or pour un long métrage.
Geneviève Dulude-De Celles est quant à elle repartie avec le prix du meilleure premier film John Dunning pour Une colonie.
Le réalisateur montréalais Kevin Tierney, qui est mort il y a un peu moins d'un an, a reçu le prix Hommage du conseil d’administration de l’Académie. C'est son fils, le réalisateur Jacob Tierney, qui est venu chercher le prix honorifique. « Mon père n'aurait pas été choqué de recevoir ce prix. [...]. Il aurait sans doute dit : ''Merci d'attendre que je sois mort pour me le remettre'' », a dit avec humour Jacob Tierney.
"Unlike the last honouree who said that her late husband would have been shocked, Kevin would not have been shocked. He would have felt that he deserved it."— The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) 31 mars 2019
Hilarious and moving words from @jacobtierney79 at the #CdnScreenAwards. Congratulations.@Telefilm_Canada pic.twitter.com/YUEsEgM3QX
À lire aussi :
Le Gala des prix Écrans canadiens a lieu ce soir à 20 h.
Prix remis dimanche après-midi
Prix Écran d’Or pour un long métrage
1991, Ricardo Trogi
Prix Hommage du conseil d’administration de l’Académie
Prix remis à Kevin Tierney
Meilleur scénario original
Guillaume Lemans, Jimmy Bemon, Mathieu Delozier, Dans la brume
Renée Beaulieu, Les salopes ou le sucre naturel de la peau
Catherine Léger, Charlotte a du fun
Marc Bisaillon, L'Amour
Prix du meilleur premier film John Dunning
Une colonie, Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Chien de garde, Sophie Dupuis
Firecrackers, Jasmin Mozaffari
Le nid, David Paradis
Touched, Karl R. Hearne
Interprétation féminine dans un rôle de soutien
Irlande Côté, Une colonie
Kate Moyer, Our House
Romane Denis, Charlotte a du fun
Sarah Gadon, La grande noirceur
Anna Lambe, The Grizzlies
Interprétation masculine dans un rôle de soutien
Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Une colonie
Paul Ahmarani, Genèse
Michel Robin, Dans la brume
Richard Clarkin, The Drawer Boy
Paul Doucet, L'Amour
Meilleures images dans un long métrage documentaire
Matthieu Rytz, Anote's Ark
Nicholas de Pencier, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Nicolas Canniccioni, Premières armes
Étienne Roussy, L'Autre Rio
Christy Garland, What Walaa Wants
Meilleur montage
Simone Smith, Firecrackers
Elric Robichon, À tous ceux qui ne me lisent pas
Jules Saulnier, Sashinka
Richard Comeau, Stockholm
Arthur Tarnowski, Nicolas Chaudeurge, The Hummingbird Project
Meilleur montage dans un long métrage documentaire
Dave Kazala, Dolphin Man
Rich Williamson, Take Light
La Part du diable, Michel Giroux
Transformer, Michael Aaglund
What Walaa Wants, Graeme Ring
Meilleures images
Sara Mishara, Allure
Ian Lagarde, À tous ceux qui ne me lisent pas
Daniel Grant, Octavio is Dead!
Sara Mishara, La grande noirceur
Paul Sarossy, The Padre
Meilleur court métrage documentaire
Bonfires, Martin Bureau
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes, Charlie Tyrell
On My Way Out: The Secret Life of Nani and Popi, Barry Avrich, Howie Mandel, Brandon Gross, Skyler Gross
Prince's Tale, Jamie Miller
Voices Of Kidnapping, Ryan McKenna, Becca Blackwood
Meilleurs costumes
Eugénie Clermont, Une colonie
Mara Zigler, Firecrackers
Hanna Puley, Octavio is Dead!
Lea Carlson, Stockholm
Patricia McNeil, La grande noirceur
Meilleurs maquillages
Daniel Jacob, 1991
Renée Chan, Love Jacked
François Quilichini, Dans la brume
Johanne Paiement, Charlotte a du fun
Peggy Kyriakidou, Stockholm
Anne Moralis, André Duval, The Hummingbird Project
Meilleures coiffures
Daniel Jacob, 1991
Renée Chan, Love Jacked
Johanne Paiement, Charlotte a du fun
Peggy Kyriakidou, Stockholm
Anne Moralis, André Duval, The Hummingbird Project
Meilleurs effets visuels
Jean-François Talbot, Jean-Pierre Boies, 1991
Benoit Brière, Bruno Maillard, Dans la brume
Brian Huynh, William Chang, Chris Van Dyck, Michelle Kee, Our House
Fredrik Nord, Robert Crowther, Stockholm
Philippe Frère, Véronique Dessard, Loïc Poës, Stéphane Thibert, The Hummingbird Project
Meilleur son d’ensemble
Michel Lecoufle, Sylvain Brassard, 1991
Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Cory Rizos, Antoine Deflandre, Dans la brume
Gilles Corbeil, Stéphane Bergeron, La disparition des lucioles
Philippe Lavigne, Normand Lapierre, The Hummingbird Project
Stéphane Barsalou, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, L'Amour
Meilleur montage sonore
Martin Pinsonnault, Anton Fischlin, Thomas Brodeur, Dans la brume
Stéphane Bergeron, Guy Francoeur, Antoine Morin, Guy Pelletier, Simon Pelletier, Thibaut Quinchon, Christian Rivest, La course des tuques
Lee Walpole, Thomas Huhn, Tom Van Heesch, Stockholm
Frederic Cloutier, La grande noirceur
Louis Desparois, Le nid
Meilleur court métrage de fiction
Fauve, Jérémy Comte, Maria Gracia Turgeon, Evren Boisjoli
For Nonna Anna, Luis De Filippis
Mahalia Melts in the Rain, Emilie Mannering, Carmine Pierre-Dufour, Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering
The Colour of Your Lips, Annick Blanc, Maria Gracia Turgeon
The Fish & the Sea, Phillip Thomas, Spencer Foley
Meilleure adaptation Original
Sharon Lewis, Brown Girl Begins
Nathan Parker, Our House
Paul Risacher, Claude Landry, Maxime Landry, La course des tuques
Robert Budreau, Stockholm
Arturo Pérez Torres, The Drawer Boy
Meilleure musique originale
Olivier Alary, Allure
Naren Chandavarkar, Benedict Taylor, Black Kite
Philippe Brault, La disparition des lucioles
Yves Gourmeur, The Hummingbird Project
alaska B, Through Black Spruce
Meilleure chanson originale
Sook-Yin Lee, Adam Litovitz, Alia O'Brien, Octavio is Dead!, « Ghost of Love (Onakabazien Remix) »
Jean-Sébastien Williams, Sashinka, « Help is on the Way »
Dan General, Thomas Lambe, Adam Tanuyak, The Grizzlies, « Trials »
Meilleur court métrage d’animation
Une visite, Parissa Mohit
Animal Behaviour, Alison Snowden, David Fine, Michael Fukushima
Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes), Amanda Strong
Caterpillarplasty, David Barlow-Krelina, Jelena Popović
Le Sujet, Patrick Bouchard, Julie Roy