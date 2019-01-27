  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

[2019/01/27] Coupe du monde de ski alpin de la FIS - Kitzbühel, Autriche

Marcel Hirscher attaque la piste de slalom de Zagreb.
Marcel Hirscher a signé sa 64e victoire en Coupe du monde à Zagreb. Photo: Getty Images / Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom

[Coupe du monde de ski alpin de la FIS - Kitzbühel, Autriche]
[Dimanche 27 janvier]
[4 h 30 (HNE)#Slalom - Hommes - Manche 1]
[7 h 30 (HNE)#Slalom - Hommes - Manche 2]

Ski alpin

Sports