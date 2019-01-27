[2019/01/27] Coupe du monde de ski alpin de la FIS - Kitzbühel, Autriche
[Coupe du monde de ski alpin de la FIS - Kitzbühel, Autriche]
[Dimanche 27 janvier]
[4 h 30 (HNE)#Slalom - Hommes - Manche 1]
[7 h 30 (HNE)#Slalom - Hommes - Manche 2]
Vous naviguez sur le nouveau siteAller au menu principalAller au contenu principalAller au pied de page
[Coupe du monde de ski alpin de la FIS - Kitzbühel, Autriche]
[Dimanche 27 janvier]
[4 h 30 (HNE)#Slalom - Hommes - Manche 1]
[7 h 30 (HNE)#Slalom - Hommes - Manche 2]