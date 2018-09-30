Le festival Nuit Blanche a clôturé sa 13e saison dimanche matin, en étendant ses activités à Scarborough pour la première fois et en attirant des milliers de curieux dans les rues de la ville.
L'exposition d'art contemporain a été présentée du « coucher au lever du soleil », avec plus de 75 projets créés par 300 artistes locaux, nationaux et internationaux.
Amazing turnout in Scarborough. Wait, why didn’t we do this before? #nbto18 @scararts pic.twitter.com/bKmn1JKFHD— Tai Huynh (@taimhuynh) September 30, 2018
Super cool installations at #nbTO18 in #ScarbTo @nuitblancheTO so many people out enjoying art on a gorgeous night! pic.twitter.com/poCUo7h5rz— Julie Witt (@julieawitt) September 30, 2018
Nuit Blanche in Scarborough full of people and creativity@nuitblancheTO#scarborough#moreartlesssleep#creativity pic.twitter.com/JybXs7c2HZ— K Churchill (@churchill1717) September 30, 2018
More from #Scarborough #nbTO18 #myscarborough #NuitBlancheTO pic.twitter.com/8UoGGtvcFl— Hayman Buwan ⚕️ (@realHayman) September 30, 2018
Vos réactions
Veuillez noter que Radio-Canada ne cautionne pas les opinions exprimées. Vos commentaires seront modérés, et publiés s'ils respectent la nétiquette. Bonne discussion!