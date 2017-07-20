Céline Dion joue au mannequin pour Vogue
Le magazine Vogue vient de dévoiler plusieurs vidéos d'une séance photo réalisée avec Céline Dion. Des photos qui avaient déclenché de nombreuses réactions sur les réseaux sociaux et une série de détournements humoristiques.
La vidéo de 2 minutes montre la diva québécoise dans les coulisses d'une séance photo pour différents vêtements de haute couture. Les photos ont été prises à Paris.
D'autres vidéos ont été publiées sur le compte Instagram du magazine.
Les différentes poses de ces photos, dévoilées la semaine dernière, avaient fait l'objet de moqueries et de détournements sur Internet avec le mot clef #poseTaCeline.
Depuis plusieurs mois, les tenues de Céline Dion retiennent l'attention. Après avoir changé de styliste l'an dernier, la chanteuse québécoise se permet des tenues différentes qui ne font pas l'unanimité. Elle avait aussi également posé nue pour Vogue Paris.
Ce n'est pas la première vidéo que Céline Dion tourne pour Vogue. Habillée par Donatella Versace, elle participait à un court clip lors du Met Gala 2017 en mai dernier. Elle avait offert un concert privé lors de l'événement-bénéfice pour le Metropolitan Museum of Art à New York.
Céline Dion est actuellement en tournée en Europe pour une série de spectacles. Elle donne un concert jeudi à Nice, puis elle sera à Berlin, en Angleterre puis en Écosse avant de retourner sur la scène de Las Vegas le 19 septembre.