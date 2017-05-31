Kathy Griffin s'excuse pour la photo d'un faux Donald Trump décapité

Depuis, Kathy Griffin s’est excusée dans un message vidéo publié sur son compte Twitter : « Je suis une comique, j'ai franchi la ligne. Je suis allée trop loin. L'image est trop dérangeante. Je comprends que j'ai offensé les gens. Ce n'était pas drôle, je le comprends. Je vous prie de me pardonner, je suis allée trop loin. J'ai commis une erreur et j'ai eu tort. »

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) 30 mai 2017

De son côté, Donald Trump a vigoureusement dénoncé la photo de l’humoriste sur son compte Twitter : « Kathy Griffin devrait avoir honte d'elle-même. Mes enfants, particulièrement mon fils de 11 ans, Barron, ont du mal avec ça. Malade! »

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 mai 2017

Le photographe Tyler Shields a réalisé et mis en ligne la dérangeante photo, mais elle a été enlevée, à la demande de l’humoriste. Il n’a émis aucun commentaire depuis.

D’autres réactions

Le réseau CNN a mis un terme à sa relation professionnelle avec Kathy Griffin, notamment au sujet de l’émission de la veille du Nouvel An qu'elle coanimait depuis une dizaine d'années avec Anderson Cooper. Dans un communiqué, CNN estimait que la photo était « dégoûtante et offensante » et était ravi de constater que l’humoriste s'était excusée.

Donald Trump Jr., l’un des fils du président, a également réagi sur ses comptes Twitter et Instagram en affirmant que le tout était « dégoûtant, mais pas surprenant. C'est la gauche d'aujourd'hui. Ils considèrent cela acceptable. Vous imaginez si un conservateur avait fait ça quand Obama était président? »

Chelsea Clinton, fille de l’ancien président Bill Clinton et Hillary Clinton, a aussi fait part de son indignation : « C'est abominable et c'est mal. Ce n'est jamais marrant de faire des blagues à propos de tuer un président. »

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) 30 mai 2017

Le réseau américain ABC soutient que le Secret Service, responsable de la protection du président, va examiner cette affaire.

Kathy Griffin, 56 ans, est une humoriste, actrice et animatrice qui a notamment remporté deux prix Emmy pour une émission de téléréalité sur sa carrière (2005-2010). Elle a présenté des spectacles au festival Just for Laughs de Montréal en 2008 et en 2013.